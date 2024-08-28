Barcelona win Raphinha has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 27-year-old Brazilian international winger is reportedly on the radar of Aston Villa and they are determined to sign him before the window closes.

According to Fichajes, Unai Emery wants to bring in a quality attacker to fill the void left by Moussa Diaby and the Barcelona winger has been identified as a target.

The 27-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League in the past with Leeds United and he should prove to be a quality acquisition. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to sanction his departure this summer. The report states that the Spanish club will only consider a substantial offer for the player. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are ready to pay a premium for him.

Raphinha could transform Aston Villa

The Brazilian winger picked up 10 goals and 13 assist in all competitions for Barcelona last season and he could transform Aston Villa in the final third. He will add some much-needed unpredictability to their attack and he will help create goalscoring opportunities for players like Ollie Watkins. The 27 year-old knows the Premier League well and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact if he returns to English football once again.

Aston Villa have been very active in the transfer market this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the window with a marquee signing like Raphinha.

They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they need quality players in order to do well in the European competition. The Brazilian could prove to be a superb addition for them.