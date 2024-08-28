Barcelona devastated as brilliant 17-year-old tears his ACL and will be out for months

After just three games of the Spanish top-flight season so far, Barcelona are already the only team with a 100 percent record.

The Catalans have looked efficient and exciting in equal measure under Hansi Flick, and against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday night, they managed a comeback win at a ground where they’ve struggled over the past few seasons.

Indeed, Fussball Wettpoint note that in the last three matches at Vallecas, Rayo have won two and drawn the other.

Thanks to Dani Olmo’s belated introduction to the team, however, they deservedly took all three points to keep them at the top of the table.

The win wasn’t without its problems, mind.

For a start, the Blaugranes were so laboured in the opening exchanges that the hosts had already had three shots on target to their none in the opening 10 minutes, including a goal which set the tone for the first half.

Barcelona ace, Bernal, out for months

The major concern, however, will be for talented 17-year-old midfielder, Marc Bernal.

He has been a revelation in the centre of midfield, giving the side the balance, order and calmness that it lacked under Xavi.

??? Barça talent Marc Bernal has torn his ACL during the game vs Rayo Vallecano. He’s expected to be out for several months with formal confirmation on Wednesday. Get well soon, Marc! ?????? pic.twitter.com/HrgCDZBdjw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Bernal has torn the ACL ligament in his knee, and is now expected to be out for several months.

Part of the reason that the likes of Lamine Yamal and others have been able to go about their business unhindered has been the early season form of Bernal, alongside Marc Casado, in an area of the pitch that’s proved to be a real problem since Sergio Busquets left the club.

Bernal’s emergence, and that of his young colleagues, had given the supporters reasons to be cheerful once more, but his injury could have huge repercussions for the club in the coming games.