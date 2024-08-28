Leeds United are looking to make a late signing this summer with just two days left in the transfer window to shut down.

The Whites have lost Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter this summer.

Their squad has gone through an overhaul under manager Daniel Farke’s leadership after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship club have made some new signings but their latest one could be their best one yet.

Sheffield United’s Gus Hamer has emerged as the top target for Leed United this summer.

The player, who can play as a number 8 and a number 10, has agreed personal terms to join Leeds United, according to reports in the Netherlands, relayed by Sport Witness.

The Whites have seen their first bid get rejected for the player but they are determined to make another offer and confident of completing the deal as they feel the player is keen to join them.

The attacking midfielder has been a huge hit at Coventry in the past and the Leeds United faithful will be hoping that he can do the same at Elland Road.

Farke’s team only have Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Rothwell as their midfield options, which makes it pretty obvious that a new signing is needed.