Carabao Cup R3 draw: Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool & Spurs enter

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup has been made, with the Premier League big guns finally entering the competition.

The seven teams playing in European competition — Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa and holders Liverpool — will now join the rest of the pack.

Liverpool’s clash with West Ham United at Anfield is one of the standout ties of the round, with the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal drawing lower-league opposition in Barnsley and Bolton, respectively.

Read on for the full Carabao Cup round three draw, with all ties to be played the weeks commencing September 16th and 23rd.

Carabao Cup Round Three draw

Liverpool vs West Ham

Manchester City vs Watford

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Walsall vs Leicester City

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End vs Fulham

Everton vs Southampton

QPR vs Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs Fleetwood

Brighton vs Wolves

AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Barrow