Carabao Cup R3 draw: Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool & Spurs enter

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup has been made, with the Premier League big guns finally entering the competition.
The seven teams playing in European competition — Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa and holders Liverpool — will now join the rest of the pack.
Liverpool’s clash with West Ham United at Anfield is one of the standout ties of the round, with the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal drawing lower-league opposition in Barnsley and Bolton, respectively.
Read on for the full Carabao Cup round three draw, with all ties to be played the weeks commencing September 16th and 23rd.
Carabao Cup Round Three draw
Liverpool vs West Ham
Manchester City vs Watford
Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers
Manchester United vs Barnsley
Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Walsall vs Leicester City
Brentford vs Leyton Orient
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End vs Fulham
Everton vs Southampton
QPR vs Crystal Palace
Stoke City vs Fleetwood
Brighton vs Wolves
AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle United
Chelsea vs Barrow