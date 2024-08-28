Chelsea have Benfica defender Tomas Araujo on their shortlist incase a centre back leaves in the final days of the window according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are set for a frantic end to the window as they continue their search for a new striker, whilst they also need to move on a number of players.

It’s believed as many as seven players could leave the club before Friday’s deadline, but Chelsea face a race against the clock to find solutions.

Araujo on Chelsea’s shortlist

It’s expected the Blues will only add a striker if they make any further additions to the squad, but it now appears Chelsea could move for a defender if a centre back leaves.

Romano has reported that Chelsea have Benfica’s Araujo on their shortlist, who is also thought to be attracting interest from Paris Saint Germain if Milan Skriniar leaves for Al-Nassr.

He took to X.com and said:

“Chelsea have Tomás Araujo on their shortlist in case one defender leaves in the final days. No bid at this stage but Araujo’s really appreciated, as per CNN Portugal. Paris Saint-Germain want Araujo in case Milan Škriniar accepts Al Nassr proposal.”

?? Chelsea have Tomás Araujo on their shortlist in case one defender leaves in the final days. No bid at this stage but Araujo’s really appreciated, as per CNN Portugal. Paris Saint-Germain want Araujo in case Milan Škriniar accepts Al Nassr proposal. pic.twitter.com/fPv2X5BHOo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

Araujo came through the ranks at Benfica and the 22-year-old, who can also play at right back has made 27 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

If the Blues are to make a late move then one of or both Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah will need to leave the club in the next 24-48 hours which appears unlikely.

Chelsea have been trying to find solutions for Chalobah all summer after he was frozen out from the first team but they don’t appear any nearer to finding one.

Disasi only joined last summer from Monaco but it appears he’s not a major part of Maresca’s plans and the Frenchman hasn’t featured in the opening two Premier League games.

It’s thought Newcastle are interested in the 26-year-old, however their priority remains Marc Guehi and it’s unclear at this point if there are any further suitors for Disasi.