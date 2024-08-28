Chelsea are keen on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are in talks with the 25-year-old striker regarding personal terms.

The Blues are waiting to secure an agreement with the player before submitting an offer to Napoli. Osimhen’s wage demands must fit their wage structure in order for the move to go through.

Meanwhile, Napoli are expecting an offer from Chelsea for the Nigerian international striker. It remains to be seen whether the Blues follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. They need to sign a quality striker this summer.

Nicolas Jackson has not been able to live up to the expectations and the Blues need a more reliable goalscorer. Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the likes of Ivan Toney as well. It seems that Chelsea will only proceed with a move for Osimhen if it makes financial sense for them.

Toney will certainly be a more reasonable investment for the Premier League club. He is in the final year of his contract with Brentford and he will be available for a reasonable price.

Chelsea need a quality striker like Victor Osimhen

Chelsea will be hoping to challenge for trophies this season and they will look to get back into the UEFA Champions League as well.

They will need to solve their attacking issues in order to do well this season. They were overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity last season. The England international needs more support in the attack.

Osimhen has proven himself at Napoli and he helped them win the league title. He could transform Chelsea in the final third if he joins the club. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for him at this stage of his career. The Nigerian scored 17 goals in all competitions last season and he could hit the ground running in English football.