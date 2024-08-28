Chelsea signed Marc Guiu from Barcelona earlier this summer in a deal worth around €6 million.

The 18-year-old attacker is highly rated at the English club, but the Blues are prepared to sanction a loan departure this month. As the deadline day draws near, Chelsea are ready to accept offers for the young attacker so that he can secure regular game time for the remainder of the season.

As per GiveMeSport, manager Enzo Maresca feels that the young attackers’ game time could be limited at Stamford Bridge this season and he needs to play more often in order to continue his development. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with an exit route.

The former Barcelona Academy graduate is a prodigious talent with a big future, and Chelsea must focus on his develop development. If they can nurture him properly in the coming seasons, he could develop into an asset for them in the long term.

Marc Guiu needs ample game time

The 18-year-old will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can find a suitable destination for him.

The attacker has signed a lucrative contract worth £100,000-a-week with the Blues and there is no doubt that he is a long-term asset for them. However, he might not be ready to make an instant impact in the Premier League now and it would make sense for him to go out on loan and gain some valuable team experience and return as a better player next summer.

Chelsea have been linked with multiple strikers in recent weeks and it seems that they are looking to bring in a reliable goalscorer before the window closes. Bringing in another striker would push the 18-year-old down the pecking order and a loan exit would be ideal for all parties.