Liverpool pursuing “fantastic signing” & “perfect fit” for Arne Slot’s football, says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano is a big fan of Federico Chiesa and can see him being a fantastic signing for Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

The Reds have had some contacts over the possibility of signing Chiesa from Juventus before the end of the summer, and Romano has made it clear that he thinks the Italy international could be a perfect fit for the Merseyside giants.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested that one reason we hadn’t always seen the best of Chiesa in a Juve shirt was because he was playing under the defensive-minded Massimiliano Allegri.

In an attacking side like Liverpool, Romano expects Chiesa could be a superb fit and really add something to the team, even if the 26-year-old has also had some problems with injuries in recent times.

Chiesa transfer could be perfect for Liverpool, says Romano

Discussing his views on the Chiesa deal, Romano was full of praise for the player, also adding in the detail that he’s not aware of LFC looking at any alternatives in that position at the moment.

“For me, Chiesa would be a fantastic signing – he is the perfect fit for Liverpool, he’s fast, and he deserves to play in a team with offensive football like Liverpool as Juventus under Allegri were too defensive,” Romano said.

“I’m not aware of other players being considered at the moment, my name for Liverpool is Federico Chiesa.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be excited about this potential signing, but time is running out for them to complete a deal as edge closer and closer to the transfer deadline.

It’s been a quiet summer at Anfield so far, with Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager and looking set to largely continue with the squad he inherited from his predecessor.