Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent Chelsea transfer rumours involving Axel Disasi and some doubts over his future amid potential interest from Newcastle United.

The Frenchman has not quite lived up to expectations at Chelsea so far, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Blues deciding to move him on if the conditions were right.

For now, however, it seems this particular saga is quiet, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

Things can change quickly at this stage of the transfer window, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea receive any offers, but it seems Newcastle’s interest in Disasi could hinge on whether or not they manage to get something done for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Disasi transfer: Chelsea defender’s situation quiet for now, says Romano

“Another Chelsea story that has been doing the rounds is with Axel Disasi’s future possibly being in doubt and with Newcastle one of the names linked,” Romano said.

“However, I have no concrete updates so far, it looks like a quiet situation at the moment. Let’s see what happens between Newcastle and Marc Guehi but for Disasi I don’t have anything fresh yet.”

Disasi may not have been at his very best at Chelsea, but one imagines Newcastle fans would be pretty happy with him as an alternative to Guehi if that deal doesn’t work out.