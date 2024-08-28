Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a better player than Noussair Mazraoui and the club should have stuck with the Englishman.

United have been busy this summer and are set to be active in the final few days of the window with potentially both incomings and outgoings.

The Red Devils have finally agreed a deal for midfielder Manuel Ugarte, whilst Scott McTominay is set to join Napoli and Raheem Sterling could arrive at the club in a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho.

Yorke shares thoughts on Wan-Bissaka and Mazraoui

United have sold a number of players this summer including Mason Greenwood and Wan-Bissaka with the former Crystal Palace man joining West Ham in a deal worth £15m, with Mazraoui arriving from Bayern Munich as his replacement.

However, Yorke feels United should have stuck with Wan-Bissaka and believes he’s a better player than the Morocco international.

“Noussair Mazraoui has come in to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka but the way he was used at United was slightly unprofessional,” he told Lord Ping.

“He is so good defensively and wasn’t used to his strengths. Mazraoui will give more going forward if you want someone overlapping.

“But the most important thing is defending and that’s what Wan-Bissaka was best at so I would’ve stuck with him.

“I don’t think Mazraoui is an improvement on Wan-Bissaka, who was treated unprofessionally at Manchester United.”

Mazraoui, who is a player Erik ten Hag knows well has started both of United’s games in the Premier League this season, whilst Wan-Bissaka made his Hammers debut in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Wan-Bissaka made 190 appearances for the Red Devils after joining the club in 2019 and won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at United.