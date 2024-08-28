Euro winner wants Liverpool move, could become their second summer signing

Liverpool have started their transfer business by agreeing a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
The goalkeeper will not be arriving to Anfield this summer. He will remain with Valencia this season and join the Reds next season.
Finally, the Merseyside club have kicked off their transfer business and now they are already considering a move for another player.
According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and the player is keen on a move to Anfield.
The Italian is not in manager Thiago Motta’s plans at Juventus and the Old Lady are considering cashing in on him.
The player has been linked with a move away from the Serie A club all summer, with Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Barcelona all linked with him.
Chiesa has entered the final year of his contract at the club, which is why he will be available in a bargain deal if Liverpool move ahead with his signing.
He is valued at £12.75million, which represents a great value for Arne Slot’s team.
The Italy international’s time at Juventus has been severely affected by injuries but still the player has enjoyed some success in Turin. He has managed to win two Coppa Italia titles with the Italian giants.
Chiesa’s career has not progressed like many had imagined. He was one of the best players in the Italy side that beat England in the final of Euro 2020.
Federico Chiesa will be a versatile addition to Liverpool
He has the ability to play in all the positions upfront, which will be a huge asset for Liverpool if they manage to sign him before the transfer deadline.
The Reds are set to offer the player a four-year contract to lure him to Anfield.
The Italian attacker scored nine goals last season in 33 Serie appearances and if Slot can sign him within the next two days, he will be happy to add a creative player to his squad.
Good signing for chiesa,but I as a Liverpool fan,we need to get a defensive midfielder.Concrete No.6.And all shall be well at Liverpool.Only two days left before the window closes, Richard Hughes and Edwards,please do something.We need DMPeriod
Great value?Have you seen his injury record? This is page 1
23/24 unknown injury Jan 20, 2024 Jan 30, 2024 10 days Juventus FC2
23/24 Knee problems Jan 6, 2024 Jan 12, 2024 6 days Juventus FC2
23/24 unknown injury Dec 20, 2023 Dec 25, 2023 5 days Juventus FC1
23/24 muscular problems Oct 5, 2023 Oct 22, 2023 17 days Juventus FCItaly4
23/24 muscular problems Sep 8, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 7 days Italy2
22/23 Tendon irritation Mar 19, 2023 Apr 3, 2023 15 days Juventus FCItaly4
22/23 Knee problems Mar 9, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 5 days Juventus FC2
22/23 Muscle fatigue Feb 17, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 7 days Juventus FC2
22/23 Muscle fatigue Jan 28, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 3 days Juventus FC1
22/23 Muscle fatigue Dec 13, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 14 days –
22/23 Knee problems Nov 7, 2022 Nov 12, 2022 5 days Juventus FC1
22/23 Fitness Oct 6, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 26 days Juventus FC6
21/22 Cruciate ligament tear Jan 10, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 269 days Juventus FCItaly45
21/22 Hamstring muscle injury Nov 27, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 29 days Juventus FC7
21/22 Muscle fatigue Oct 30, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 2 days Juventus FC1
No brainer fantastic addition to the squad
Over a period of two summers, why have so many players gone. We were short of midfield optiond last summer let alone this window. We have the best backline possible and depend on a make do defencive midfield. WHY?