Euro winner wants Liverpool move, could become their second summer signing

Liverpool have started their transfer business by agreeing a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The goalkeeper will not be arriving to Anfield this summer. He will remain with Valencia this season and join the Reds next season.

Finally, the Merseyside club have kicked off their transfer business and now they are already considering a move for another player.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and the player is keen on a move to Anfield.

The Italian is not in manager Thiago Motta’s plans at Juventus and the Old Lady are considering cashing in on him.

The player has been linked with a move away from the Serie A club all summer, with Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Barcelona all linked with him.

Chiesa has entered the final year of his contract at the club, which is why he will be available in a bargain deal if Liverpool move ahead with his signing.

He is valued at £12.75million, which represents a great value for Arne Slot’s team.

The Italy international’s time at Juventus has been severely affected by injuries but still the player has enjoyed some success in Turin. He has managed to win two Coppa Italia titles with the Italian giants.

Chiesa’s career has not progressed like many had imagined. He was one of the best players in the Italy side that beat England in the final of Euro 2020.

Federico Chiesa will be a versatile addition to Liverpool

He has the ability to play in all the positions upfront, which will be a huge asset for Liverpool if they manage to sign him before the transfer deadline.

The Reds are set to offer the player a four-year contract to lure him to Anfield.

The Italian attacker scored nine goals last season in 33 Serie appearances and if Slot can sign him within the next two days, he will be happy to add a creative player to his squad.