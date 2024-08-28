Final details being readied before Liverpool unveil spectacular new signing

Just when Liverpool supporters perhaps thought that they’d go an entire transfer window without a signing that they’d see at Anfield this season, it appears they club have sparked into life.

A deal has apparently been agreed for Valencia keeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, but he’ll remain at Los Che for the 24/25 season, and will arrive at Liverpool next summer.

With all of the Premier League teams around them seemingly getting their transfer business done and dusted, the lack of new signings coming through the door at Anfield appeared to be something of a worry.

However, as CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has now advanced, the final details are being readied for Liverpool to secure the signing of sensational Juventus winger, Federico Chiesa.

?? The agreement between Federico Chiesa and Liverpool on personal terms is almost done! Final details being sorted today. Four year contract ready after initial talks exclusively revealed on Monday. Juventus and Liverpool in direct talks to reach an agreement on fee. ??? pic.twitter.com/JBTzlUmizk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

It was thought that the Italian international might become a low-cost option for Barcelona, given that it was believed they couldn’t afford their ideal target in Nico Williams.

Now it seems they’ve lost out on Chiesa too, with their loss being Liverpool’s evident gain.

Liverpool on the verge of landing Chiesa

Romano notes that both Juve and the Reds are now in direct talks to get the deal sealed, with personal terms almost agreed.

Though Chiesa has a poor injury record – since the 21/22 season he has suffered from muscle fatigue on three separate occasions, knee problems on three occasions, muscular problems on two occasions, two unknown injuries, tendon irritation, a hamstring injury and a cruciate ligament tear, keeping him out for a total of 420 days (transfermarkt) – when he’s on his game, he’s unplayable.

Arne Slot will be hoping that the player can be wrapped in cotton wool so to speak, and unleashed on a variety of unsuspecting Premier League defences.

Even taking into account the time he has had out through injuries, he’s still managed 77 goals in 324 career appearances (transfermarkt), a more than reasonable return of one in roughly every four games.