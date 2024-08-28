“Waste of time” – Former Chelsea player tells Enzo Maresca to drop expensive signing

Chelsea have started the new season with one defeat and one win under the leadership of Enzo Maresca.

The Blues have made a lot of changes this summer, starting with Mauricio Pochettino leaving the club and Maresca joining.

Some big signings have been made by the west Londoners after their poor performances last season.

The likes of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and many more have arrived at Stamford Bridge to change the fortunes of the club.

They have overhauled their squad this summer and added players in all the positions as the Blues aim for Champions League qualification this season.

One of the players, who has struggled at Stamford Bridge is expensive signing Mykhailo Mudryk.

After joining the club from Shakhtar Donetsk in an £88.5m move (via Sky Sports), Mudryk has failed to impress and his place in the team is now in jeopardy.

The player was taken off at halftime for his poor performance in the previous match against Wolves and ex-Chelsea player Craig Burley wants Maresca to drop the Ukrainian winger.

‘Noni Madueke was absolutely flying from the first minute, it was a big statement from him,’ he said on ESPN about Chelsea’ win against Wolves.

‘It was much better from Nicolas Jackson as well.

‘Not that we learned anything, but Mykhailo Mudryk is just going to be a waste of time, as a starter.

‘Pedro Neto will play there. He came on there, but he will play. Mudryk is just not consistent enough.

‘In terms of the performance, the big difference [from former managers] was the speed which Chelsea attacked.

‘It was way better and I know it’s only one game and they could revert back but I don’t think so.

‘It was clear to me that this manager wants the ball shifted quicker and they did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant performance.’

Mudryk faces an uncertain future at Chelsea

Chelsea beat London rivals Arsenal to complete the signing of Mudryk but it feels like Mudryk is just not the level of player many clubs believed he was.

It is not even like he is inconsistent, it’s just that he has never really performed.

Under Maresca, it is looking highly unlikely now that Mudryk will start in the Premier League.

With Chelsea having a number of wide options in their squad now and after the arrival of new signings, Mudryk will be left on the bench and only used as a substitute.