Four clubs chasing wantaway Leicester striker with offer tabled

Leicester City striker Tom Cannon is the subject of interest from four Championship clubs with a £5m bid already tabled, according to reports.

A product of the Everton youth system, Cannon joined Leicester at the end of the 2023 summer transfer window.

However, the one-time Republic of Ireland international missed a portion of the season with a back injury, while the form of the likes of Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi and Patson Daka meant his opportunities were further restricted.

Cannon played just 13 times in the Championship and 16 times across all competitions totalling 600 minutes, but still managed three goals and two assists during that time.

What’s more, a previous loan spell at Preston North End in 2022/23 that yielded eight goals and an assist in 20 Championship appearances was enough to make it clear just what he can deliver at that level.

Four Championship clubs chasing Leicester striker Tom Cannon

That’s according to Football Insider, who report that no fewer than four Championship clubs are in the race to sign Cannon before the closing of the transfer window on Friday.

Hull City have apparently already tabled a £5m offer for the 21-year-old, but Leicester are holding out for £7m.

The Tigers are understood to be joined by Sunderland, Sheffield United and Norwich City in the race for Cannon, who hasn’t featured for Leicester this season having been an unused substitute against Tottenham and failing to make the squad at all against Fulham or Tranmere.

Cannon’s contract at the King Power Stadium runs until the summer of 2028, meaning Leicester will feel no need to sell the striker on the cheap as the end of the transfer window approaches.