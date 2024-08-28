European club pushing to sign Tottenham ace before transfer window shuts

Real Betis are pushing to sign Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso with the midfielder their top target since June according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lo Celso joined Spurs from Betis back in 2020 and has also had a loan spell at Villarreal during his time in North London.

The Argentina international has a year left on his current deal and hasn’t featured this season for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Betis pushing to sign Lo Celso

It’s thought Lo Celso will leave the club before Friday’s deadline otherwise Spurs run the risk of losing the midfielder on a free next summer.

However, it appears he could rejoin his former side and Romano has reported Betis are pushing to sign the 28-year-old.

He took to X.com and said:

“Real Betis are pushing to sign Gio Lo Celso as top target for midfield since June. Lo Celso’s expected to leave Spurs in the final days and negotiations can now start as Nabil Fekir is on his way out. Al Jazira advancing in talks for Fekir.”

Lo Celso clearly isn’t part of the plans at Spurs and the club will likely be grateful to get whatever money they can for the Argentine.

The former Betis man has made 108 appearances for Spurs, with it highly unlikely he will play for the club again.

It appears that once Nabil Fekir leaves, Betis will able to make their move for Lo Celso and the midfielder has previously made 45 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals.

Following the signings of youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall it’s clear Lo Celso has slipped even further down the pecking order and an exit is seemingly best for all parties.

It remains to be seen if Spurs do any further business before the end of the window but they have spent big on the likes of Gray and Dominic Solanke and will be hoping it pays off.

