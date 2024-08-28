Liverpool defender Joe Gomez still has interest from two Premier League clubs at the moment, even if nothing seems to be advancing and he could still stay at Anfield.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, with the journalist explaining that Crystal Palace and Fulham are still potential suitors for the England international.

Gomez has been a useful squad player for Liverpool down the years, but it remains to be seen if he might now be keen to leave the Merseyside giants for a new challenge and to ensure he can play more regularly.

One imagines Gomez could be a fine signing for the likes of Palace and Fulham, and he’d get the chance to play regularly at mid-table clubs like that, so it will be interesting to see what kind of decision he comes to in the next couple of days.

Liverpool might also be unsure about letting Gomez leave, however, as it would leave them a little short of depth behind the ageing Virgil van Dijk and the ageing Ibrahima Konate.

Gomez transfer: Latest on Liverpool defender’s future from Romano

“Staying with Liverpool, there is still no update so far on the future of Joe Gomez. Interest from many clubs like Crystal Palace, Fulham and more remains, but there is nothing concrete yet on club-to-club talks or with an official bid. It remains one to watch but Gomez could also end up staying at Liverpool,” Romano said.

Gomez would surely still have a useful role to play at LFC if he were to stay, with new manager Arne Slot surely able to find room for him as a versatile rotation player in a similar way that Jurgen Klopp did.

