Former Tottenham hero describes leaving the club as one of his ‘best decisions’

Harry Kane has labelled his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur last summer as ‘one of the best decisions of his life’.

After rising through the ranks to become Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer, netting 280 times in 435 appearances across all competitions, Kane finally departed the club in search of major trophies.

Unfortunately for Kane, Bayern suffered one of their worst seasons in recent memory upon his arrival, slumping to third in the Bundesliga and failing to win a trophy of any kind for the first time since 2011/12.

But on a personal level, Kane did not relent, helping himself to 44 goals and 12 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. His 36 Bundesliga strikes were enough to earn him the European Golden Shoe award, finishing clear of the likes of Serhou Guirassy (28), Kylian Mbappe (27) and Erling Haaland (27).

Harry Kane: Joining Bayern one of my best decisions

Despite not yet adding a trophy to his considerable list of individual achievements, Kane has no regrets over his decision to swap Spurs for Bayern.

“It’s really special. Obviously it was a big step in my career to come to FC Bayern,” Kane said while accepting his Golden Shoe award (via talkSPORT).

“It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m enjoying every moment of it so far.”

Bayern have made a positive start to the new season, thrashing second-tier side SSV Ulm 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal before coming from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Bundesliga — Kane registering a goal in the former and two assists in the latter.

England’s record goalscorer is looking forward to the season ahead and is ‘excited’ by the ‘new energy’ building at Bayern under Vincent Kompany.

“I’m excited for this season especially, obviously we got off to a good start on Sunday,” Kane added. “There’s a new energy in the building, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve this season.”

Up next for Bayern is a home tie against Freiburg on Sunday.