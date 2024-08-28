Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is holding out for an offer from Chelsea despite interest from Juventus according to reports.

The Blues are set for a busy end to the window and have been exploring the possibility of a swap deal which would see Sancho come to Stamford Bridge with Raheem Sterling going to Old Trafford.

It’s believed talks have taken place in regards to the deal, but there are clearly a lot of obstacles which need to be overcome before this even becomes a possibility.

Sancho waiting for Chelsea

Sancho is thought to be attracting interest from Juventus and it had been reported the Italian giants had agreed a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

However, The Guardian have reported the Blues are looking for an opportunistic deal for Sancho, and whilst there’s not been much progress on a deal for Sterling, the Blues are still in the running for the former Borussia Dortmund man in a separate deal.

Sancho hasn’t featured in United’s opening two Premier League games and the report adds he’s thought to prefer a move to Chelsea over a switch to Serie A.

Quite where Sancho would fit in at Chelsea and how much playing time he would get is unclear given the plethora of attacking options at Stamford Bridge, which have been boosted by the arrivals of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix this summer.

Sancho has two years remaining on his deal with a club option of a further 12 months, so United are in a position where they could send him on another loan.

The 24-year-old, who is predominantly a left winger but can also play on right has made 83 appearances for the Red Devils to date, scoring 12 goals.

The move to Old Trafford hasn’t worked out at all for the England international and a fresh start is arguably best for all parties.

Sancho is a quality player with plenty of time to improve further, but if he’s to reach his potential and get back in the England fold he needs to go and play regularly.