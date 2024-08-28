Leeds United have opened talks to sign Japan international midfielder Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf, according to reports.

After failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League, the Whites have endured a difficult summer transfer window, with the likes of Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara all leaving for substantial fees among a host of other departures.

Leeds have managed to secure some signings in the form of Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani and Jayden Bogle, but the hunt is on to secure further reinforcements before the closure of the market on Friday.

Leeds open talks with Ao Tanaka

According to the Daily Mail, Tanaka is the latest player in the Leeds crosshairs.

Their report states that the 25-year-old — capped 27 times for Japan to date, scoring eight goals — has a release clause of just £2.65m in his contract and that Leeds have made contact with his representatives ‘over the last 24 hours’.

It’s thought that Tanaka could fly to England imminently in order to complete a medical and push a deal over the line, with Leeds hopeful he could even be available in the squad to face Hull at Elland Road this Saturday.

Tanaka has spent the last three seasons at 2. Bundesliga outfit Dusseldorf, notching 10 goals and eight assists in 95 appearances across all competitions. The 25-year-old previously plied his trade with Kawasaki Frontale in his homeland, where he enjoyed a very similar record of 10 goals and nin assists in 94 outings, winning three J League titles, as well as a host of domestic cups honours.

Leeds enjoyed a 2-0 win away at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, but that only came after 3-3 and 0-0 draws against Portsmouth and West Brom, respectively, either side of a 3-0 home thrashing to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup first round.