Barcelona have submitted a shock loan bid for Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bajcetic also has a loan offer from Austrian side RB Salzburg who are coached by former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

However, following a serious injury to Marc Bernal the Spanish giants have launched a late bid for the 19-year-old and will be hoping to beat RB Salzburg to his signature.

Barcelona launch Bajcetic bid

The Spain under-21 international joined Liverpool’s youth set up in 2021 from Celta Vigo and has gone on to make 22 appearances for the first team.

The midfielder suffered a calf injury last season which caused him to miss over six months of action for the Reds and he was limited to just three appearances in senior competitions.

Having spent so long on the sidelines Bajcetic needs to get out and play regular football and despite Liverpool seemingly being short in that area Arne Slot seems happy to let the midfielder go.

It appeared he was heading to Salzburg but Romano has reported that Barcelona have come in with a late offer for the youngster.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona submit straight loan proposal to Liverpool for talented midfielder Stefan Bajcetic! More exclusive details: loan bid worth €4m fee, NO buy clause. After loan bid from RB Salzburg on Tuesday, now Barça try to make it happen after Bernal injury.”

Romano has added further details and states the current bid is a straight loan worth €4m with no buy option and the clubs are currently in talks.

It would certainly be an incredible opportunity for the youngster but Liverpool will want to send him where he’s going to get regular minutes, which would likely be harder at Barcelona than with Salzburg.

Bajcetic has three years left on his current deal with Liverpool and whether he ends up at Barcelona or Salzburg a season away will be great for his development and he would likely return to Liverpool a better player.