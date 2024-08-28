Liverpool offered the chance to sign 28-year-old Bundesliga star this summer

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the French international attacker Kingsley Coman.

According to a report from TBR Football, Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old Bundesliga attacker and it remains to be seen whether the Reds take up the option to sign him.

Coman is unwanted at the German club and his representatives are working hard to secure a move for their client before the transfer window closes. Multiple major clubs across Europe have been contacted regarding his availability and it remains to be seen where the French international ends up.

He is not a key player for Bayern Munich anymore and the player scored just five goals and picked up three assists in all competitions last season. He has previously proven himself to be a top-quality player for club and country. He could be a useful acquisition for Liverpool for the right price.

Liverpool could use Kingsley Coman

The Reds need a dynamic attacker who can operate anywhere across the front three and the French international certainly fits the profile. He will add creativity, flair, and pace to the Liverpool attack. His ability to slot into multiple roles could make him a valuable asset for Liverpool and Arne Slot. The 28-year-old will look to get his career back on track and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him.

Liverpool will be looking to challenge for major trophies this season and they need quality players at their disposal. Apart from his quality as a player, he has won multiple major trophies throughout his career and his winning experience could prove to be vital as well. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool step up their efforts to sign the player with an official offer.