Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report via Fichajes, the player is a surprise target for Premier League rivals Arsenal who are looking to improve their attacking unit. However, Liverpool are not prepared to let the 25-year-old attacker leave the club and they will demand a premium for his services if Arsenal come calling.

The report states that Liverpool value the player between €110-120 million. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay that kind of money for the player.

Nunez has done reasonably well for Liverpool since joining the club from Benfica. He managed to score 18 goals and picked up 13 assists last season. Despite that, he has attracted a lot of criticism because of his mediocre finishing ability. The Uruguayan international tends to miss big chances and that has cost Liverpool at times.

Should Liverpool invest in another striker?

Liverpool need to bring in a more reliable finisher if they want to win major trophies. However, Nunez remains a quality player and letting him leave this late in the window would be a disastrous decision. Liverpool will struggle to bring a quality replacement for him before Friday’s deadline. In addition to that, it seems highly unlikely that any club would be willing to match their demands for the South American attacker.

It would be ideal for Liverpool to keep the faith in the player for now and wait for him to improve his finishing abilities. His overall footballing acumen has been outstanding and there is no doubt that he could develop into a world class forward in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can sort out his finishing issues and fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.