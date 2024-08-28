Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa this summer.

According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, Liverpool have come forward with an offer of around €15 million for the Italian international attacker and Juventus have now given the green light for his sale.

The player will need to agree on personal terms with Liverpool and the report states that he is open to joining the Reds. Meanwhile, Barcelona are still keen on signing the player and he would consider joining them as well.

It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

The 26-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. The dynamic attacker is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Signing a player of his quality and experience for €15 million would represent an excellent bargain and he could develop into a key player for the club.

Federico Chiesa will fancy Liverpool move

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs around Europe and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for most players. The Italian international has recently gotten over his injury problems and he will look to get his career back on track.

The player will hope to compete for major trophies on a regular basis with a move to Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether all parties can iron out the final details of an agreement soon.

Liverpool have recently completed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili and it seems that Chiesa could be the second player to come in this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the other weaknesses in their squad and sign a quality defensive midfielder and a back up central defender before the window closes.