Liverpool set to make very surprising transfer decision which will anger supporters

There are just three days left of the summer transfer window, and Liverpool are still the only club not to make a significant addition to their ranks.

Though a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili has been agreed, he will remain at Valencia until the 2025/26 season, meaning that the squad that Arne Slot has ostensibly remains the same as the one he inherited, a departure or two notwithstanding.

With supporters of every club appearing to demand that signings are made in each and every window, the lack of investment from FSG would seem to be a worry for the Anfield faithful.

Liverpool might not sign players until January

That the situation may not change anytime soon will undoubtedly anger them further.

That’s because Football Insider have reported that the Reds won’t be making any signings in this window for the sake of it.

Any incoming transfers have to make sense financially and from a playing perspective, or else Richard Hughes et al won’t be wasting their, or anyone else’s time.

Indeed, the outlet suggest that, in fact, much of Liverpool’s transfer business might well be getting done in January as a result of not buying anyone up until now.

It would surely be clear to any selling club that f the Reds came in at this late stage it’s because they’re getting desperate, and that would put them at a disadvantage in negotiations.

As Slot’s charges have shown in the opening two games of the season, however, they’re doing just fine and playing some sparkling stuff already.

That surely bodes well for the 2024/25 campaign, regardless of whether the squad is added to or not.

As the old saying goes, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’