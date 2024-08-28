Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

According to journalist François Plateau, Liverpool have been tracking the 25-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him before the window closes.

Joe Gomez has been linked with a move away from Liverpool and the Reds will have to replace him adequately if he decides to move on. Bastoni would be a quality addition to the Premier League side.

He has proven himself to be a capable performer for club and country and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. The 25-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class defender.

Alessandro Bastoni would improve Liverpool

The left-sided central defender is versatile enough to operate as a left-back and he could be a superb long-term investment for Liverpool. The likes of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are prone to picking up injuries and Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s. Liverpool need to start planning for the future and signing Bastoni would be a step in the right direction.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the Italian international. Inter Milan will not want to lose a player like him at this stage of the window. With just a few days left, they will struggle to replace him if he moves on.

Liverpool are looking at other potential options like Castello Lukeba and Jarrad Branthwaite as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Gomez has been linked with an exit from the club in recent weeks and he could look to move on in search of regular playing time. The defender is at the peak of his career and he will not want to sit on the bench at Liverpool every week.