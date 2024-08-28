Brentford striker Ivan Toney continues to be linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from the Standard, Manchester United have now held talks over a late move for the 28-year-old England international.

The player has been linked with Chelsea as well, and the report states that Toney is prioritising a move to Stamford Bridge.

Brentford value the striker at £50 million and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are willing to pay up. Chelsea are considering an offer for the player and Manchester United will have to act quickly if they are keen on securing his signature.

The Red Devils have helped preliminary talks with Brentford regarding a potential move. The report states that the striker could be signed for an offer of around £40 million this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Ivan Toney could be tempted to join Man United or Chelsea

Toney will want to compete at a high level and the opportunity to play for clubs like Manchester United or Chelsea will be quite attractive. The Red Devils could use another experienced striker in their ranks and the Brentford star would be the ideal acquisition for the right price. He could be a mentor for Rasmus Hojlund and he could share the goalscoring burden with the Denmark prodigy.

Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. Brentford will not want to sell a key player for a knockdown price and it will be interesting to see whether his suitors are willing to give in to their demands.

Chelsea need to sign a striker as well. Nicolas Jackson has failed to live up to the expectations so far and the Blues are looking for an upgrade. Toney is a proven performer in the Premier League and he would improve both teams.