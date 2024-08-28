Man United considering late move for defender from Champions League club

Manchester United have started the new season without a specialist left-back in their starting line up.

Both their left-backs, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, are out with fitness issues.

Shaw is expected to make a comeback from his injury next month while Malacia is expected to return in October.

Erik ten Hag has used right-back Diogo Dalot in the left-back position to start the season but sooner or later, a reliable and natural left-footed defender is needed at the club for the balance of the side.

According to Fichajes, Man United are considering a late move for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez.

He was impressive for Girona last season and helped the La Liga team qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United are all keeping an eye on the Girona defender, proving how brilliant he has been for the Spanish side.

Considering that Man United are looking for an attacking full-back, just like Noussair Mazraoui on the other side, Gutierrez is comfortable both in attacking and defending.

The player is known for creating chances for his attackers while his recovery rate is eye-catching as well.

It is time for the Red Devils to start thinking about a new left-back, someone who can stay fit and be available for the team on a consistent basis.

Man United are in desperate need of a new left-back

Shaw missed 36 matches last season because of an injury and his start to the season has been unfortunate as well.

The only obstacle Man United face in signing the La Liga defender is that his former club Real Madrid have a buy-back option on him.

The management of the club and manager ten Hag have addressed some key issues facing the squad this summer by signing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Mazraoui.

The next player to join the club will be midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.