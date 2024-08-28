Man United could be set to make unbelievable late transfer window move

There hasn’t been a massive amount of transfer business done by Man United this summer, but those players brought in have been of the highest quality.

Targeting specific areas appears to have been the Red Devils modus operandi this season, but even with two new additions in the defence – three if you count the injured Leny Yoro – United were still at sixes and sevens against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The personnel may change but the same old problems remain, and that’s something that Erik ten Hag must get a grip of quickly.

Though the Dutchman wouldn’t necessarily appear to be living on borrowed time, it would be a surprise if he got to Christmas should United not be regularly putting points and wins on the board.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, having backed his manager to the hilt in the transfer window, will surely have an expectation of positive results being the outcome of his largesse.

There can’t be too much argument that those players already secured – Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Yoro – plus the expected arrival of Manuel Ugarte, will make the squad stronger.

Man United considering Calvert-Lewin bid

However, news via Football Insider that United are considering a move for Everton’s injury-prone striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an odd one indeed.

Calvert-Lewin is understood to have turned down Everton’s overtures regarding a new contract, and with just 12 months left on his current deal, the Toffees clearly intend to cash in now.

Why United would be interested in a centre-forward that only has 12 Premier League goals since the 21/22 season (transfermarkt) is a bit of a mystery, however.

Unless finances are at a premium and Calvert-Lewin therefore presents a low-cost option, there seems little point in entering the bidding.

He would surely only play second fiddle to Zirkzee in any event, and one would therefore have to question why the Everton man would also want to consider an Old Trafford switch.