Man United’s stance on Amrabat revealed as loan with mandatory buy clause mooted

In a not entirely convincing Man United side during 2023/24, Sofyan Amrabat can hardly be said to have covered himself in glory.

The midfielder had his moments, but frankly they were few and far between and the Moroccan international will surely be disappointed with his contribution overall at Old Trafford.

It would also seem to have not been enough to convince Erik ten Hag and the club’s board to re-invest in his services from 2024/25 onwards.

Man United won’t sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer

The Red Devils will, apparently, go in a different direction, which means the Fiorentina ace doesn’t have long to secure a new, permanent, base.

Former United manager, Jose Mourinho, now in charge at Turkish Super Lig giants, Fenerbahce, has seen his club offer La Viola a €2m loan fee and a €12m mandatory buy clause.

?? Negotiations underway between Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat. €2m loan and €12m mandatory buy clause offered, Fiorentina want more. Talks continue as Amrabat also received an approach from Everton today. pic.twitter.com/LPDZQnJDLp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

As CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted via X, Fiorentina have turned down the offer because they want more money.

If they weren’t to get it, then they’ll likely be left with an unhappy player in their ranks, as it appears abundantly clear that the midfielder sees his future away from the club.

Any dreams that Amrabat may have harboured of staying at Old Trafford finally evaporated once it was announced that the club had agreed to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

It brings to a close a short and unspectacular Man United career, and one which is likely to be quickly forgotten in the annals of Red Devils history.

Erik ten Hag can now at least potentially look forward to having a defensive midfielder in Ugarte that will finally hand the Dutchman the solidity and work rate he’s been looking for from players in that position.

Having a decent anchor man for the midfield can make all the difference to United’s attacking verve, and that could tip the scales in United’s favour this season.