Man United stance revealed on signing Ben Chilwell from rivals Chelsea

Manchester United are still looking to make new additions to their squad in the final two days of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have made some big moves this summer and managed to sign some talented players to strengthen their squad.

They have sorted out their attacking, midfield and defensive issues with the moves they have made.

The latest players to be linked with a move to Man United are Chelsea duo Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, both of whom have been told that they are not a part of manager Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea.

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United are not interested in signing Chilwell from Chelsea this summer.

The Red Devils are in talks with Blues to discuss a potential swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Sterling.

The Chelsea left-back has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as well, however, Erik ten Hag’s team have no intention of signing the English left-back, despite not having a fit specialist left-back in the team.

They have started the season with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia injured. The former is set to return next month while the latter will be out till October.

Man United have used Diogo Dalot in the left-back position this season, despite the player being a natural right-back. New signing Noussair Mazraoui, who is also a right-back, can play in the left-back position if needed.

Young player Harry Amass has been promoted after a bright preseason this summer, giving the manager another option for the left-back position.

Man United are not interested in the Chelsea defender

The Premier League giants have no intention of signing Chilwell from Chelsea but his teammate Sterling could move to Old Trafford.

The last thing the Red Devils need is another injury prone left-back and that is why they should stay away from signing the former Leicester City left-back Chilwell.

It remains to be seen how talks progress between the two clubs. It promises to be an exciting end to the transfer window on Friday.