Fabrizio Romano compares Arsenal & Man Utd signings, says this player will “surprise” a lot of people

Fabrizio Romano has discussed the midfield signings we’re seeing at Arsenal and Manchester United, with Mikel Merino being announced by the Gunners yesterday, while the Red Devils close in on completing the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano responded to some fans trying to compare the two signings, insisting that they were actually quite different players.

Romano insists Ugarte was always Man Utd’s top target in midfield, but he’s also very positive about Merino, who he expects to surprise a lot of people after arriving at Arsenal this summer.

Discussing Merino and Ugarte, Romano said: “Of course, we also know now that Mikel Merino is an Arsenal player after yesterday’s official announcement, and it comes as Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United also became a ‘here we go’ earlier on yesterday. Some fans have been asking me about these two deals and for a comparison on who’s getting the better midfielder.

“Still, they are completely different players in my opinion, I’d say it’s impossible to compare. However, I feel these are both excellent moves – Merino is perfect for what Arsenal needed as he brings balance and quality.

“Man United needed a player with Ugarte’s skills and they only only wanted him, he was the priority number one since June.

“I think Merino in particular is going to surprise a lot of people, and for €32m plus add-ons it’s excellent business by Arsenal.”

One imagines Arsenal and United fans will continue to compare the players, as we so often see social media battles over fans’ preferred players from their clubs.

Merino and Ugarte may end up playing slightly different roles at the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford, respectively, but we will likely see them put into a similar enough category, in the way that fans have done with, for example, Martin Odegaard and Bruno Fernandes.