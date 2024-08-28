Mikel Merino has promised to ‘fight for every ball’ following his move to Arsenal.

The Spanish midfielder — who was a part of La Roja’s Euro 2024-winning side over the summer — joined the Gunners from Real Sociedad on Tuesday in a transfer that could reach a value of £31.6m (per BBC Sport).

Merino will join Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in what has the potential to be one of the most balanced and effective midfield line-ups in the Premier League and Europe.

As stated by Arsenal’s official website, Merino won more duels than any other player across Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues last season (326).

And rather than any Spanish flair or precision, it’s these battling qualities that Merino is looking forward to adding to the Arsenal midfield.

“I think that’s a big part of my game and that shows the character that I have,” Merino said. “I want to fight for every ball and this is something that I learnt when I was really young. Maybe you can win it, or you won’t. I’m not promising I will win every duel, but what I can promise is that I will fight for every ball with 100 per cent.

“It’s always tough to talk about myself in those kinds of terms, but I think I’m a hard worker, I want to call myself a good teammate. I like to work for the team with or without the ball. I’m always thinking about the collective aspect of the game. I like to play with the ball, I have a Spanish culture of football.”

Newcastle experience a ‘massive’ advantage for Mikel Merino

Counting the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Osasuna among his former clubs, Merino also already has experience in England, making 25 appearances for Newcastle United in the 2017/18 campaign.

And while his previous taste of English football wasn’t so savoury, Merino will look to use it to his advantage when adapting to his new surroundings at the Emirates.

“I think it will be massive, because of how tough this league is if you come as a new player,” he added. “Maybe you don’t realise it until you try it. But right now I have the idea of how this league is and how tough every game is.

“Obviously talking with teammates, or ex-teammates who are here, I know how high the standard is right now. You have to win every single game. I have a little idea of the stadiums, the teams, the atmosphere you are about to expect, it’s always an advantage.”