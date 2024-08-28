Newcastle’s overnight decision on Marc Guehi could have massive repercussions

It’s been obvious for the past few weeks that Newcastle United are getting ever more desperate to land Crystal Palace’s excellent centre-back, Marc Guehi.
The player himself has, perhaps wisely, kept his own counsel and, given that time is beginning to run out, can possibly see himself still wearing the Palace shirt come Saturday morning.
Newcastle make surprising Marc Guehi decision
To date, the Magpies are believed to have had four bids turned down for the England international, and whilst it seems clear that the Eagles want to keep a player that they made captain for the recent fixture against West Ham, they’re unlikely to stand in his way if Newcastle meet their asking price.
According to Football Insider, however, the landscape might be about to change.
The outlet note that the North East giants are now looking at alternative signings, one can assume on the basis that they may be more easily achievable.
No other names are mentioned at this stage and, given that we’re so close to the closure of the window now, Newcastle will surely be mindful of such details leaking out for fear of the price being driven up thanks to the interest of other clubs.
At present, a deal for Guehi is still there to be done, but if it’s going to happen, it’ll likely go right to the wire and will also need the co-operation of all parties to get it smoothly over the line.
Until that precise scenario occurs, Guehi can be considered to still be a Palace player, and one who should be preparing for Saturday’s Premier League fixture away at Chelsea.
Good
I think Newcastle should find an alternative. Getting cup tied possibly for his new club suggests he’s not interested in playing for Newcastle.
What an embarrassment… we are a laughing stock we have more “Top Men”, its simple, work out how much we can spend with fair play, decide how much you will go to if pushed. see what their bottom line is if they will sell, if you can not buy within our budget then Stop boring us to death move on and find another, even though it looks like we have been slipshod in our prep.
Ditch him it’s far too much , look elsewhere.
I just hope we have a plan B. We needed to be more ruthless, and should have walked away weeks ago and put our focus in someone else. Also I can’t believe we aren’t in for Sancho, under Eddie’s man management he’d be unreal.
I don’t get why we didn’t go for chiesa. Liverpool are about to pull off a right steal
It’s time to forget about guehi we are being messy around by palace he’s now cup tied it’s a total embarrassment for nufc overpriced anyway walk away and keep some dignity as they say there’s more fish in the sea
Forget him and move on,. We’ ve been pissed around by crystal palace and guehi what seems an age, it’s time we moved on before we’re left with no alternatives.
Its a no brainer palace are having a laugh
Because we made it clear we loved this
PlAyer .so they use it against us.yes he is a
Good player but not that good.if we go for
A cheaper but good c back 30 mil or so.
Then go for right forward.a that would be
The best.then when palace want to sell
Later they might just get 30 or 40mil.
Toon should pull out of deal or offer £50 m,play nufc mind games as palace will lose a big value of him if he does not sign new contract
I watched this guy during Euros, not knowing him, but now fed up hearing about him. I did not think he was so special at that time and now do not think he is worth £75m. Ditch him and get a 30/40m c/h elsewhere. The two new guys in charge of this fiasco
are not looking to good.
funny old game as greavesy once said. i bet if guehi stays at palace, the newcastle fans will start saying he wasnt that good anyway.
NUFC’s “back-up” plan is obvious to all.
BUY ANOTHER GOALKEEPER!
Something we seem to have little trouble doing and
after all, we only have 5.
No right-winger? Must have overlooked that one.
Bear in mind Guehi was out injured for eight weeks from Feb this year and had knee surgery before playing just a couple of games for Glasner when Palace were already playing well. Good England performance but with what around him? Maybe not worth it?
Why are the Toon still messing about with Parish and Palace. The player is overpriced and there are several other center backs out there who are just as good and at a lower price allowing the purchase of a winger also.
Should have walked away from this last week, Guehi is a good player but, 70 million? No chance who is now may I add.. cup-tied, I’m looking at TV now and Liverpool have agreed a deal for our other option which was Federico Chiesa so well done Darren Eales and Paul Mitchell you have well and truly cocked this signing up, and of that of our other option, embarrassing 🤬🤬🤬
It’s obvious he doesn’t want to come here . Offering 70 million for someone that possibly isn’t as good as ones we have let go . We need to go for someone else before it’s to late . I’m hoping they have a plan B
Sack the chuckle brothers for their failure to supply Eddie with the players he wants. I suspect they want a change in management to suit their own ends.
they got so focussed on GUEHI that they forgot about what else they wanted they have just collapsed since deal breaker Staveley and co left and now they are in TATTER’S Who is charge of getting players in Ealse Mitchell or Howe if its how we dont need Mitchell