Newcastle’s overnight decision on Marc Guehi could have massive repercussions

It’s been obvious for the past few weeks that Newcastle United are getting ever more desperate to land Crystal Palace’s excellent centre-back, Marc Guehi.

The player himself has, perhaps wisely, kept his own counsel and, given that time is beginning to run out, can possibly see himself still wearing the Palace shirt come Saturday morning.

Newcastle make surprising Marc Guehi decision

To date, the Magpies are believed to have had four bids turned down for the England international, and whilst it seems clear that the Eagles want to keep a player that they made captain for the recent fixture against West Ham, they’re unlikely to stand in his way if Newcastle meet their asking price.

According to Football Insider, however, the landscape might be about to change.

The outlet note that the North East giants are now looking at alternative signings, one can assume on the basis that they may be more easily achievable.

No other names are mentioned at this stage and, given that we’re so close to the closure of the window now, Newcastle will surely be mindful of such details leaking out for fear of the price being driven up thanks to the interest of other clubs.

At present, a deal for Guehi is still there to be done, but if it’s going to happen, it’ll likely go right to the wire and will also need the co-operation of all parties to get it smoothly over the line.

Until that precise scenario occurs, Guehi can be considered to still be a Palace player, and one who should be preparing for Saturday’s Premier League fixture away at Chelsea.