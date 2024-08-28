Newcastle are exploring a deal for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Magpies, who have four points from their opening two Premier League games and they have yet to make what would be considered a statement signing.

Eddie Howe’s side have identified Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as their main target, but have so far been unable to reach an agreement with the Eagles after having four bids rejected.

Newcastle explore Simakan deal

With such little time until Friday’s deadline Newcastle are in a tricky position and faced with the choice of moving onto alternative targets or meeting Palace’s asking price which is thought to be around £65-70m.

The Eagles are commanding a high fee for Guehi not only because he’s a top player, but Chelsea are due 20% of the fee after they inserted a sell on clause in the deal which saw the 24-year-old make the switch to Selhurst Park.

However, it appears the Magpies are looking at alternative options and Plettenberg has reported they are exploring a deal for Simakan, who is also attracting interest Saudi Arabia.

He took to X.com and said:

“Newcastle, now exploring deal to sign Mohamed #Simakan until Deadline Day! Barcelona and Liverpool have also inquired about him. There’s also concrete interest from Saudi Arabia. Leipzig, open for negotiations about the 24 y/o versatile defender only with suitable offers. Contract valid until 2027.”

?Newcastle, now exploring deal to sign Mohamed #Simakan until Deadline Day! Barcelona and Liverpool have also inquired about him. There’s also concrete interest from Saudi Arabia. Leipzig, open for negotiations about the 24 y/o versatile defender only with suitable offers.… pic.twitter.com/DD7lE3kVQ5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 28, 2024

Simakan has three years remaining on his deal with the Bundesliga outfit and has made 122 appearances for the club following his move from Strasbourg in 2021.

The Frenchman is versatile and can also play at right back which might appeal to Howe, but it’s unclear what fee Leipzig would be expecting.

Newcastle are also thought to have expressed interest in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi but have yet to make any serious moves for the 26-year-old.

Guehi is still the priority but the clock is ticking to get the deal done, and if Newcastle miss out it won’t be a good look given how long they have been in negotiations for over the deal.