Newcastle United’s move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi could fail at the final stage.

The Magpies have been chasing the England international all summer and now with just two days left in the transfer window to shut down, they have received a bad news coming from Crystal Palace.

According to the Mirror, the South Londoners could considering pulling the plug on Newcastle’s move for Guehi after one of their defenders, Chadi Riad, got injured in the League Cup tie last night against Norwich City.

Newcastle United have made four bids for the former Chelsea defender and all of them have been rejected.

However, they were still expected to complete the signing of Guehi since he is their primary target and they desperately need a defensive reinforcement because of the injuries they have suffered.

Now there is a new twist in the tale with Crystal Palace thinking about keeping Guehi at the club after the injury suffered by new signing Riad.

Oliver Glasner’s team have already sold Joachim Andersen to Fulham, making them short in numbers in the defensive position.

They have not yet replaced Andersen and if Guehi leaves, they would be without both their first choice centre-backs at the beginning of the new season and with the transfer window shutting down soon.

Newcastle wasted too much time to make a concrete move

There is still uncertainty surrounding the injury suffered by Riad. If he is out with a long term issue, Guehi could be forced to stay at the club for another season and miss out on the opporunity to play for the Magpies.

If that is the case, Newcastle will only have themselves to blame for it. They should not have left it too late to sign the England international.

They were desperate to sign the centre-back and waited too long to make a genuine move to secure his services.