Report: Newcastle United keen on late move for 27-year-old English attacker

Newcastle United have had a quiet summer transfer window with their most prominent signing so far being defender Lloyd Kelly.

The Magpies have struggled financially this summer, which has resulted in the sale of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is still looking to make new additions to his squad, despite the transfer window closing in two days.

With a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi edging closer, the Magpies are keeping one eye on an attacking addition.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are planning a late move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Along with the Toon Army, Manchester United are also expected to be a part of the race to sign the English attacker in a late move.

Calvert-Lewin has entered the final year of his contract at the club and after rejecting new offers from the Toffees, the Merseyside club could finally decide to cash in on him instead of losing him on a free next summer.

The player has a huge admirer in Newcastle manager Howe, who is looking to add depth in his attack.

The club’s first choice striker is Alexander Isak with William Osula and Callum Wilson playing as back up for the Sweden international striker.

Newcastle United could take advantage of Everton’s problems

The Toffees could be forced to sell the striker because of the financial issues they are facing at the club.

The only problem they would face is that the move would be completed late and it remains to be seen if they will get the time to sign a replacement.

Calvert-Lewin has started both the matches for Sean Dyche’s team this season and just like the rest of the Everton team, he has struggled to perform.

The Magpies have just two days to act on their interest and bring the striker to St James’ Park.