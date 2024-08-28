Eddie Howe almost ‘obsessed’ with Newcastle’s Marc Guehi pursuit

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been described as ‘extremely excited’ almost to the point of ‘obsessed’ by the club’s chase of Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have been linked all summer with Guehi, who has caught the eye in recent years for his performances with Palace and, more recently, England.

Negotiations have proven tough, however, and things may get even more difficult following Palace’s shock sale of Joachim Andersen to Fulham recently.

Nevertheless, Fabrizio Romano recently stated that Newcastle are ‘making progress’ in talks with Crystal Palace, offering supporters hope.

Eddie Howe almost ‘obsessed’ with Guehi pursuit

After committing so much time and resources to the pursuit of Guehi, Newcastle and Howe will be sincerely hoping they’re able to land their man before the end of the summer transfer window on Sunday.

Dean Jones of the Ranks FC Podcast believes Howe’s chase of Guehi has almost become an ‘obsession’, such is the effect he could have on the Magpies.

“I don’t know where this ends up, the centre-back signing is the priority, Eddie Howe, obsessed is the wrong word, but he’s extremely excited by how much it elevates their potential having Marc Guehi in the backline,” Jones said (via TBR).

He added: “Not just in terms of the top four, but being trophy contenders as well. There’s that sense that Guehi is so trustworthy and so calm.”