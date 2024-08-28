Arsenal ace, Eddie Nketiah, is expected to sign for Crystal Palace before Friday night’s transfer deadline, but that particular deal is already causing a knock-on effect at Selhurst Park.

What his arrival would effectively mean, is that one of the Eagles current strikers would have to be moved on.

??? Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. Nketiah already accepted to join #CPFC two days ago and he’s now set to complete medical tests. Permanent move as Arsenal wanted, green light arrived. pic.twitter.com/sF64SndvL5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

According to well-placed CaughtOffside sources, the likelihood of French striker, Odsonne Edouard, therefore being the fall guy is strong.

It’s understood that representatives from both Atalanta and Edouard’s former club, Celtic, have met with the player’s agent to discuss a potential move.

Nketiah arrival could see Odsonne Edouard depart

Although sources have advanced that Oliver Glasner is determined to keep hold of the player past the transfer deadline – and is believed to have offered him a new three-year deal with an option for a further year to stop him leaving for free when his current deal expires in a year’s time – the fact is that Edouard will fall well down the pecking order upon Nketiah’s arrival.

If an acceptable deal isn’t forthcoming by Friday night, discussions are likely to continue between Palace and the player in order to persuade him to sign a new deal.

He will have the choice to do exactly that of course, or to stick things out and then be able to talk to other clubs in January with a view to a free transfer next summer.

At this late stage, Glasner will surely prefer that there’s not too much upheaval for the South London outfit, particularly when you consider that they’ve already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and there’s still every chance that Marc Guehi moves to Newcastle by the weekend.