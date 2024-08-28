Exclusive: Chelsea making progress over attacker transfer with significant contract vow

Chelsea are making progress over the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after promising to make him one of their highest paid players if he joins.

The Nigeria international no longer looks set to seal a move to the Saudi Pro League, CaughtOffside understands, with Chelsea moving into pole position, even if there is still work to be done on this deal.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has spoken with Napoli to try to negotiate the player’s departure, with the clear message seeming to be that he wants to go to Chelsea over all other destinations.

Al Ahli had been working to try to persuade Osimhen to leave Europe but it is now expected that he won’t be entertaining that offer, and Chelsea now need to reach an agreement with Napoli.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the Blues are ready to sign Osimhen on an initial loan, with an obligation to buy for £75m at the end of it, or else a permanent deal this summer, but on a lower fee.

Osimhen transfer: Napoli striker also still needs to give full green light to Chelsea

As well as an agreement between the clubs, one long-standing issue with Osimhen this summer is his firm commitment to having his salary demands met in full.

The 25-year-old now seems to be being offered a significant package by Chelsea, but it’s not yet clear if it will be enough to convince him to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been working through intermediaries such as their former player and ex-Nigeria international Mikel John Obi to try to convince Osimhen, and there is some optimism that progress has been made.

It is also understood that Osimhen has a long-standing ambition to play in the Premier League and emulate Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, which should help the west Londoners in negotiations.