Player travelling to Leicester City for medical

Leicester City FC
Posted by

It’s been a bit of a baptism of fire for Leicester City and Steve Cooper already this season.

In the two games that they’ve played so far in 2024/25, they’ve managed a draw against Tottenham Hotspur and lost to Fulham.

Things don’t get any easier for the Foxes, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Arsenal being three of their next four English top-flight opponents.

More Stories / Latest News
Brazilian playmaker has said yes to Leeds United move
25-year-old with £2.65m release clause heading to Leeds in order to sign contract
Aston Villa looking to offload 23-year-old by Friday

The Midlands-based side will almost certainly need some reinforcements, and to that end, football journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, writing on X (formerly Twitter), has noted that Bilal El Khannouss could be the next in line to join the club.

Genk accepted a bid on Tuesday night of €23m plus €3m in add-ons, in order to get the deal done.

The player’s personal terms aren’t thought to be prohibitive, and if the deal is done quickly, he might well be in contention for Leicester’s next match against Villa on Saturday afternoon.

More Stories Bilal El Khannouss Steve Cooper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.