Player travelling to Leicester City for medical

It’s been a bit of a baptism of fire for Leicester City and Steve Cooper already this season.

In the two games that they’ve played so far in 2024/25, they’ve managed a draw against Tottenham Hotspur and lost to Fulham.

Things don’t get any easier for the Foxes, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Arsenal being three of their next four English top-flight opponents.

The Midlands-based side will almost certainly need some reinforcements, and to that end, football journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, writing on X (formerly Twitter), has noted that Bilal El Khannouss could be the next in line to join the club.

?? EXCL. Bilal El Khannouss now set to BECOME a NEW Leicester City PLAYER ! ? FINAL AGREEMENT on €23M + €3M add-ons + 15% on the future sale BID accepted TONIGHT by #KRCGenk. Transfer price sightly lower but Genk will have a way better payment facilities. ???? As… pic.twitter.com/U2SFyOK7T3 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 27, 2024

Genk accepted a bid on Tuesday night of €23m plus €3m in add-ons, in order to get the deal done.

The player’s personal terms aren’t thought to be prohibitive, and if the deal is done quickly, he might well be in contention for Leicester’s next match against Villa on Saturday afternoon.