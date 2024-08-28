Medical today: Player agrees two-year deal to quit West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

After an incredibly busy summer in terms of bringing players to the club, West Ham’s board will understand that there needs to be a few outgoings in the final few days of the transfer window to help balance the books.

The last thing that the Hammers want to find is that they’ve fallen foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) after enjoying such a successful period with respect of persuading players to join them.

One player who was known to be surplus to requirements was former captain, Kurt Zouma, though a failed medical at Al Ahli meant that the East Londoners were still stuck with a player they didn’t want.

Fortunately, as Saudi daily, Ar Riyadiyah, report, Zouma has agreed a two-year deal with Al-Orobah, and he is due to undergo his medical on Wednesday.

Irons executives will be keeping everything crossed that there are no issues with this particular medical as, if he were to fail another, his options at this late stage of the window would be extremely limited.

