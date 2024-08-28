‘Wish him all the best’ – Pundit urges West Ham to sell leader

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma is edging closer to a move away from the club.

Frank McAvennie has advised the club to offload the French defender before the transfer deadline.

With new manager Julen Lopetegui signing Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman this summer, the Hammers are ready to offload Zouma, who is not in the plans of the manager.

The player has passed his medical at to Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League, according to Yallakora.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that the deal is close between the two clubs and there is a mandatory buy clause in the loan deal.

In conversation with West Ham Zone, McAvennie said:

“They’ve got to get him off the books before someone finds out about his dodgy knees. He failed a medical in Dubai before but I think they’ll still get a few years out of him. He’ll be good enough for the Saudi League for the next two or three years.

“I thought he’d be good enough for the league in Dubai. I don’t know what’s up with him, but I wish him all the best. For me, he wasn’t the centre-half I wanted at West Ham, that’s for sure.”

Zouma is finally on his way out of the club and the Hammers will be happy to get his wages off their wage bill.