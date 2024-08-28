Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is set to join the Austrian club RB Salzburg on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks and it seems that RB Salzburg have now won the race to sign him on loan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs will complete the final details of the loan transfer today.

Bajcetic is highly rated at the club and he has a bright future ahead of himself. The Spanish midfielder needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and the move to the Austrian Bundesliga should prove to be a quality one for him.

Loan move would be ideal for Stefan Bajcetic

He will gain valuable team experience with RB Salzburg and he could return as a better player next summer. The 19-year-old has shown his quality during his cameos with Liverpool and there is no doubt that he has all the attributes to develop into a key player for the club.

However, he cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career. Liverpool will not be able to provide him with first-team action and therefore it makes sense for them to send him out on loan.

The Spaniard is highly rated at the club and Liverpool will feel that he could become an indispensable asset for them in the near future. Therefore, they should focus on his development and nurture him into the best version of himself.

Meanwhile, the player will be excited to take up a new challenge and he will look to prove himself in Austrian football this season. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to establish himself as a key player for RB Salzburg.