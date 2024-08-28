“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool reach agreement to sign attacker

Liverpool have completely turned around their transfer window with two quickfire signings.

After completing a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Reds have now completed another signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus to complete the signing of Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international faced an uncertain future at the club and after enterining the final year of his contract in Turin, a move away from the Old Lady was obvious.

The Reds have beaten competition from other clubs to sign the Italian attacker, who won the Euro 2020 with Italy by beating England in the final.

Liverpool have managed to seal a bargain deal for the winger, who can play in all three positions in the attacking line.

The Reds have reached an agreement for €13m initial fee with add-ons and the player is set to fly today to complete the formalities of his four-year deal with the Premier League giants.

🚨🔴 BREAKING: Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for €13m initial fee with add-ons. Four year contract for Chiesa as new Liverpool player, set to fly later today. Chiesa accepted Liverpool immediately. Deal DONE. Exclusive story confirmed. 🔐🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Yx7hdQwkd4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

After a quiet summer transfer window in which the Merseyside club failed to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, they have now made two quick additions to their squad.

Chiesa becomes the second signing for Liverpool this summer

Goalkeeper Mamardashvili will join the club next season though, with the player set to spend this season on loan at Valencia.

However, Chiesa will join the club straight away to add attacking depth to the club’s attacking line up.

Arne Slot has finally managed to make the signings that he desperately needed at the club.

Despite Chiesa’s poor fitness record, the Reds would be happy with his arrival and if he can stay fit for them, he will be a huge asset to the club.