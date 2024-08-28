“They are close” – Fabrizio Romano drops exciting Newcastle United transfer update

Newcastle United have chased Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi all summer and they are making progress in talks to sign the player.

The Magpies have been looking for a top class centre-back in the transfer market for a long time, particularly after the injuries they have suffered.

England and Palace centre-back Guehi has emerged as their top target and they have made several moves to sign him but they have all been turned down by the South Londoners.

Palace are demanding more than £65 million for the England international, who impressed highly with his performances at Euro 2024.

Eddie Howe’s team are still involved in negotiations with the fellow Premier League club and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are close to agreeing a deal to sign the former Chelsea defender.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“They [Newcastle] are close, since end of July, so close, yes, but it’s not done yet, and the clubs are still talking, are still negotiating, but it’s still not a done deal.

“So the conversation is ongoing now, obviously, after having many bids rejected, Newcastle are very careful also in the communication of this story, because they’re spending a long time trying to sign the player.

“But the negotiations are still ongoing. They are still trying. Let’s see if they can pay what Crystal Palace want.”

Newcastle United are close to getting their top summer target

It comes as a huge boost to Newcastle United fans, who have not been impressed with their club’s transfer business this summer.

The Magpies have faced financial issues and that is why they have not spent money freely this summer.

In fact, in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, they had to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

The signing of Guehi will give them an assured presence in the defense and make sure they have a reliable player leading the defense.

Guehi has attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool as well, but they have either moved on to other targets or shown faith in their current players.