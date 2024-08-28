“I’m hearing” – Fabrizio Romano issues update on Arsenal making big name signing

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams all summer.

The Gunners have strengthened their squad with the signings of David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.

They are expected to make another signing in the final two days of the transfer window but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed it will not be a big name signing.

The fans are waiting for the club to sign a marquee player before the transfer deadline but it looks like that ship has sailed and they have done the major part of their transfer business.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“I don’t think it’s going to be a super big name like Nico Williams. I don’t think Nico will be on the move. I saw many reports this week on Arsenal and Nico Williams, but it’s not realistic at all from what I’m hearing.”

Williams has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world after an impressive season with Bilbao and fine performances for Spain at Euro 2024.

He was one of Spain’s best players and helped them win by scoring a goal in the final against England.

Barcelona have genuine interest in signing the player, as well as Arsenal, but both these clubs will have to wait another season as the player is not interested in leaving any time soon.

Arsenal manager is satisfied with his team’s transfer business

Arsenal’s move for Williams has been described as ‘not realistic’ by Romano but once the player decides to leave the La Liga club, the Gunners will be a part of the race again to sign him.

Arteta is happy with his business and his team’s start to the season would have delighted the manager more.

Two wins in two games, without conceding a goal and one of them being an away trip to Villa Park is just the start the Gunners needed this season.