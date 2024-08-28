Romano reveals West Ham position on England international with window set to close

West Ham have been one of the busiest clubs in this summer’s transfer window, and if all of the Hammers new boys can gel, then Julen Lopetegui might just be able to take them to the heady heights of Champions League qualification.

Certainly, the standard of player that technical director, Tim Steidten, has managed to secure across the summer has taken things up a notch in East London.

It’s worth pondering that if David Moyes could get routinely get his group of players into Europe playing in a rather stale manner, then the Spaniard, if he’s able to hit the sweet spot, should sail into European waters with ease by the end of the 2024/25 season.

West Ham’s stance on Tammy Abraham revealed

Though the Irons have already landed Niclas Fullkrug, there had been rumours that the club were still going after another striker, perhaps to complement the German.

One of the names mentioned in dispatches was Roma’s brilliant Tammy Abraham.

The England international has enjoyed a relatively successful spell in Serie A, serious injuries notwithstanding, but it appears that the Giallorossi are now making him available for sale.

???????? AC Milan remain in talks with AS Roma for Tammy Abraham, on top of the list since July… but still trying to involve one player in the deal. NO talks with West Ham despite reports, West Ham are currently not working on Tammy deal. pic.twitter.com/FByE1wPaB6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

As CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted on X (formely Twitter), however, despite rumours to the contrary, West Ham have not yet entered into talks for his services.

AC Milan are speaking with their Serie A rivals regarding Abraham, but there’s still time for West Ham to pull off another stunning capture should they decide he’s needed.

Signing the centre-forward may well depend on one of their current strikers moving on, and at this juncture, it would appear that Danny Ings et al are perfectly happy to stay put and see out their contracts.

It’s going to be extremely difficult to move Ings on, for example, as he’s only scored four goals since 2022/23 (transfermarkt) but earns £120,000 per week (Capology).