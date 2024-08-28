Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is open to leaving the club for either Chelsea or Juventus in the final days of the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano provided his latest information on the Sancho saga, with the 24-year-old seemingly open to either Chelsea or Juve as they both show an interest in him.

The interest from Chelsea is perhaps a bit of a surprise given how underwhelming Sancho has been in his time in the Premier League, while the Blues also already have plenty of other similar attacking players in the form of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, as well as recent signings Pedro Neto and Joao Felix.

It’s not that clear where Sancho would fit in at Stamford Bridge, but his fine form on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season has seemingly convinced some big clubs to take a gamble on him.

Sancho transfer: Will he choose Chelsea or Juventus?

According to Romano, Sancho doesn’t currently seem to have a clear preference out of Chelsea or Juventus, so it will be interesting to see how this saga plays out, with Raheem Sterling perhaps being key to any deal with Man Utd going through.

“Jadon Sancho is wanted by both Chelsea and Juventus – both clubs are working on the deal but with different perspectives,” Romano said.

“Chelsea will only consider the Sancho deal with a swap including one of their players who are not part of the project, like Raheem Sterling.

“Juventus, meanwhile, are in talks with United over loan move for Sancho with buy clause, but also the salary coverage is key point.

“For now my understanding is that Sancho is open to both moves, so it depends on the clubs.”