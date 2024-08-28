Surprise candidates emerge as suitors for Man United outcast

With only three days left of the transfer window, there isn’t much time for the likes of Man United or their Premier League rivals to get any final pieces of business over the line.

Any negotiations, if they haven’t already been started, are likely to be fraught as the deadline closes in.

The Red Devils have done some good business already this summer, strengthening in key areas, though it’s clear that they still want to offload Jadon Sancho.

Man United ace Jadon Sancho is a wanted man

Despite the apparent love in between the winger and manager, Erik ten Hag, the player still hasn’t featured in either of United’s opening fixtures this season, and effectively remains an outcast at the club.

The worst case scenario for all it would seem is for the deadline to pass on Friday night and Sancho remain a United player.

In that instance, were the Dutchman to continue to leave out the attacker, one can foresee problems arising again between the pair.

However, Juventus are known to be in discussions with the Old Trafford outfit regarding taking Sancho from them and, according to talkSPORT, Borussia Dortmund have re-entered the equation.

That’s something of a surprise, given that the Bundesliga giants were thought to have been priced out of any move for a player that they had on loan for the second part of last season, and who performed wonderfully well.

Given the choice, Sancho would surely plump for a move back to Dortmund as that’s where he’s played his best football to date, albeit, they’ll need to get their act together in order to launch a charm offensive with United.

With time already running out, there’s not a single moment to waste for any club that wants to land Sancho, and that includes Chelsea who are, apparently, keen to do a swap deal with Raheem Sterling.