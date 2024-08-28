Tottenham have strengthened their squad with a few signings this summer but there is room for more improvement.

Spurs have made a statement by signing Dominic Solanke in a big money move, along with the signings of Archie Gray and the extension of Timo Werner’s loan move.

They have made key additions to the squad this summer and one of them is 19-year-old attacking midfielder Wilson Odobert.

They are still working in the background to make more additions to their squad but the transfer window shuts down on Friday, which means they have to act fast in order to bring fresh faces to the club.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has issued the latest update on what Tottenham are planning to do in the transfer window and whether they can make another signing.

Romano has claimed they could be silently working on a deal to sign a new player, just like they signed Odobert from Burnley without making too much noise.

“The deal they did with Burnley [for Odobert] was completely silent,” he told GiveMeSport.

“So, I think they’re still working on something, and I’m told they’re still working on something, but there is still nothing concrete or close to being completed. But I can confirm Tottenham are still in the market for opportunities.”

Tottenham could have a late surprise for their fans

The transfer update from Tottenham should come as a major boost to Tottenham fans who will definitely get excited to know that their club is working on another deal.

Spurs are making sure they challenge for the top four position in the Premier League again this season.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has the backing of the club to make new signings after impressing in his debut season at the Tottenham Stadium.

Spurs started the new season with a draw against Leicester City but they bounced back with a thumping win against Everton in their next match.